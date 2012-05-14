Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2012 -- A major new ground-breaking report.



“The UK Power Generation Expenditure Forecast 2010-2030,” by energy business analysts, Douglas-Westwood, focuses on the market for developing and constructing power generation capacity in the UK. The first published report of its kind, it provides an independent and uniquely detailed forecast of the UK’s energy landscape over the next 20 years.



The report highlights the fact that the closure of current nuclear and coal power stations is set to create a power shortfall in the UK as early as 2017. In the short term, this will be met mainly by new gas power stations – increasingly running on imported fuel – and, in the longer term, by a combination of new nuclear plants, wind power and clean coal power.



The report provides detailed sector-by-sector energy industry analysis – all of which points to the fact that increasing amounts of required energy capacity across the UK will place considerable pressure on the government and the entire energy supply chain. A balance will, therefore, need to be struck between energy security, climate change mitigation targets and public acceptance of alternatives to traditional power generation methods. The report provides essential information for decision-makers within the UK power generation sector and as well as those working in contracting and supply industries, government departments and financial institutions.



The supply chain



“The UK Power Generation Expenditure Forecast 2010-2030,” reviews the structure of each significant UK power generation supply chain component, analysing constraints and identifying the major players (UK and foreign). It also features the findings of newly conducted original research with respondents within major utility companies and supply chain service providers operating in the UK – delivering insightful qualitative analysis across key data points to support the report’s detailed quantitative data.



Long-range market forecasts



With in-depth forecasts through to 2030, the report offers the only currently available long-term view of the UK power generation market. It predicts the number of new power generation facilities that will be brought online up until 2030 – covering coal, gas, nuclear, offshore and onshore wind, wave & tidal, hydro, biomass, and solar photovoltaics sectors. The report also includes forecasts for the required capital expenditure (capex) to bring this capacity online. In each case, three scenarios are presented based on a range of assumptions – base case, high case, and low case. The resultant capex for each sector is furhter segmented into major items of plant ranging from turbines to instrumentation and control systems."



