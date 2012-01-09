Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Ukrainian Defense Industry ? Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 market report to its offering



During the review period, Ukrainian defense expenditure recorded a CARC of -1.7%, and, in 2011, valued an estimated US$1.7 billion. During the forecast period, the country's defense expenditure is expected to record a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach US$2.6 billion by 2016. This expected increase is primarily the result of growing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the acquisition of new defense systems and the country's participation in international peacekeeping missions.



Ukraine's defense expenditure is closely correlated to overall economic growth, and, as a consequence of the financial crisis, the country's defense expenditure recorded a double digit decline in 2009. As a percentage of GDP, average Ukrainian defense expenditure during the review period stood at 1.2%; however, during the forecast period, defense expenditure is expected to reduce to an average of 0.94% of GDP. This reduction in defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP can be attributed to an increased GDP growth rate.



Report Summary



This report offers insights into market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign OEMs to gain a market share in the Ukrainian defense industry. In particular, it offers in-depth analysis of the following:



- Market opportunity and attractiveness: Detailed analysis of the current market size and growth expectations during 2010-2016, including highlights of the key drivers, to aid understanding of the growth dynamics. It also benchmarks the sector against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.

- Procurement dynamics: Trend analysis of imports and exports, along with their implications and impact on the Ukrainian defense industry.

- Industry structure: Five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are likely to develop in the future.

- Market entry strategy: Analysis of possible ways to enter the market, along with knowledge of how existing companies have entered the market, including key contracts, alliances, and strategic initiatives.

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: Analysis of the competitive landscape of defense manufacturers in Ukraine. It provides an overview of the key defense companies (both domestic and foreign) along with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.

- Business environment and country risk: A range of drivers at country level, assessing business environment and country risk. It covers historical and forecast values for a range of indicators evaluating business confidence, economic performance, infrastructure quality and availability, labor force, demographics, and political and social risk.



Report Scope



- Analysis of defense industry market size from 2005 through 2010 and forecasts till 2016

- Analysis of defense budget allocation

- Benchmarking with key global markets

- Market opportunities

- Defense procurement dynamics

- Industry dynamics

- Market entry strategy

- Competitive landscape and strategic insights

- Business environment and country risk



Reasons To Buy



- Gain insight into the Ukrainian defense industry with current, historic and forecast market values

- Gain insight into market opportunity and attractiveness

- Gain insight into industry procurement dynamics

- Gain insight into industry structure

- Gain insight into the regulations governing the Ukrainian defense industry and the potential market entry strategies with an expert analysis of the competitive structure

- Identify top companies of the Ukrainian defense industry along with profiles of all those companies



