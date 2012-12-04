The UK's Largest Private Beauty and Make-Up School Offers Excellent Service and Career Opportunities

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- The UK’s largest private beauty and make-up school,Educating since 1995, has moved to a new, custom-built home – an urban style, seven story building, right in the heart of The City, London EC1.



MAKE-UP EDUCATION

The London School of Beauty & Make-up offers training by top international freelance make-up artists to those who wish to make a professional career in the world of high-fashion make-up; ranging from basic to creative, photographic, TV, catwalk and film. Makeup courses take place within a professional make-up studio environment using products provided by the school from all the top international fashion houses: Mac, Shu Uemura, Shiseido, Chanel, Nars, Estée Lauder, Benefit and Bobbi Brown.



BEAUTY EDUCATION

Premium learning facilities and excellent surroundings for the students, also a professional salon open to the public. The school presents a comprehensive timetable of full and part-time courses leading to the most prestigious international qualifications. The opening of the school’s new SPA this year will bring a whole new dimension to the present beauty courses on offer. The new Spa facilities consist of steam, sauna, and hydrotherapy baths plus Hammam area and Vichy massage shower treatment. The first intake of students will be those who are starting on their new CIDESCO and SPA Programme in January 2013.



SALON AND SPA

Fully operational beauty salon with spa facilities are open to the public. This enables students to put their newly acquired skills into practice in a realistic working environment, equipping them to start their careers with confidence.



RECRUITMENT

The school offers excellent career opportunities through our close connections within the industry on cruise ships, spas, health clubs, prestigious stores and hotels.



The school is easily accessible, the Barbican Underground Station and the soon-to-open Cross Rail are literally on its doorstep.



