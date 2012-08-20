The Ulc Helps Childrens Hospitals, Helps Runaways Return Home and Etc. - the Universal Life Church World Headquarters Sets the Bar High for Non-profits With Respect to Commitment to Children

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- As a Non Profit Religious Organization, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters goes above and beyond.



- 10% of incoming revenue to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters goes to the Children's Miracle Network. Donations to the Children's Miracle Network go to primarily Children's Hospitals in your local area. Examples include:



Alzheimer's Foundation of America, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Pediatric Cancer Society, American Red Cross, ARC Gateway, ASPCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Happy Days, Cause For Paws, Children's Dental Health Association, Children's Miracle Network, Defenders of Wildlife, Feed The Children, Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department, Focus on The Family, Gospel For Asia, Greenpeace, Habitat For Humanity - AR, MI, MS and Las Vegas, It takes a Village, Inc., Juvenile Dianetes Research Foundation, Kids For Hunger, Make-A-Wish Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Primary Children's Hospital, Racine County Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, Salvation Army, Shriners Hospitals For Children, St Jude Children's Hospital, Susan G. Komen Creast Cancer, Toys For Tots, Unicef, United Way, Upside of Downs, and many more!



- Recently the Universal Life Church World Headquarters purchased an HP Laptop for a single mother who heavily depended on her laptop for self employment, but lost hers in a flood and could not afford a new one.



- Recently the Universal Life Church World Headquarters purchased airfare for a runaway to return home to Hawaii.



- Recently the Universal Life Church World Headquarters purchased busfare for a runaway to return home in Illinois from California.



- Recently the Universal Life Church World Headquarters purchased busfare for a runaway to return home to Florida from California.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com