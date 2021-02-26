The Ultimate Exercise Ball Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Whitby, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2021 -- Media Vision Inflatables, Inc. is a Canadian company founded more than two decades ago by Tom Appleton. The company takes great pride in manufacturing amusement products and it has won several international awards for its innovative inventions. The company's latest invention is an all-new exercise ball called Orbit Ball, which is an inflatable stability ball unlike any other. To introduce Orbit Ball to the world, Media Vision Inflatables, Inc. has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and it is welcoming generous support and backing.



"This dynamically loaded exercise ball helps people lose weight in a fun way, and it will help its users improve the balance, coordination, flexibility, and core strength of their bodies." Said Tom Appleton, the Founder of Media Vision Inflatables, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to Tom, the Orbit Ball offers guaranteed durability, and its box contains an inside weighted ball, a deflated Orbit Ball itself, a hand pump for easy inflation, instructions and exercise routines, and an Orbit Ball backpack.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/orbitball/orbit-ball and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of CA$ 20,000 and the company is offering Orbit Ball as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



