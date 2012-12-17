The Ultimate Fun Place to Publish, Collect and Share Is at New Website MemePicz.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2012 -- The holiday season is in full swing, and around the country people are running around, frantically trying to get everything done on time. Instead of feeling merry, many are feeling stressed, and definitely ready for a good laugh.



A newly-launched website is sure to provide visitors with the ultimate fun place to hang out and enjoy some much-needed good times online. MemePicz.com offers a simple way for everyone to publish, collect and share amusing articles and funny pictures. Billed as “the best place where fun creators and bored people meet,” the site is a great place to go and have a great laugh—not just now but at any time of the year.



“We are a young company, and we enjoy what we do,” a company spokesperson said, adding that the site is a place to share and have fun.



“Life without laughter is never good, and we enjoy having a laugh. Our company has grown through our jokes, and MemePicz is all about fun. We think pictures can say a thousand words, that is why we are mainly a photo site.”



The newly-launched MemePicz website is user-friendly and easy to navigate. People are welcome to visit the site at any time and browse through the many humorous photos and articles. Anyone who has something funny to share may do so by clicking on the “Upload a Photo” button on the home page.



Recent posts are featured prominently on the home page; popular photos include a young man posing with a bottle of lotion that is labeled “Cutest Couples” and a humorous picture that jokes how easy it is to identify an “Alpha Male,” just by looking at his hairline.



About MemePicz

MemePicz is a newly-launched website that lets people from all walks of life share and publish things that are fun and amusing. The site allows visitors to publish, collect and share fun and funny photos, posts and more. MemePicz is easy to use and offers bored people who like to laugh a fun place to hang out online. For more information, please visit http://www.memepicz.com