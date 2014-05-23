The Ultimate Herpes Protocol EBook Review by TheHealthDiaries Exposes - Easiest & Working Remedies to Live a Herpes Free Life Forever

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Ultimate Herpes Protocol, is a step bystep guide aiming towards helping victims of the herpes disease to get rid of this viral disease using natural remedieswithout the adverse effects of expensive chemical formulas and drugs circulated in the market by the business-minded pharmaceutical companies. This report has been put together by Melanie Addington (an ex-herpes patient) with the help of her father who is a famous doctor in Britain.



Herpes is a highly contagious disease. Basic symptoms include sores or blisters around the mouth or genital areas. In severe cases the virus may infect and damage the eyes, the nervous system or even cause swelling and damage of the brain tissue. Furthermore, it makes the human body more susceptible to the HIV virus according to the University of Washington. Moreover, the effects of the inevitable emotional stress and trauma that result from the embarrassment faced in personal and social relationships for the affected are indeed immeasurable.



CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ULTIMATE HERPES PROTOCOL EBOOK



Although, the virus may be suppressed for some time with the help of medicinal drugs(Acyclovir), a complete cure that eliminates the virus from the body has not been developed by the medical industry to date. Therefore, a natural treatment that addresses the root cause of the virus and guarantees life-time riddance from the same is no less than a miracle. Such is Melanie Addington’s “Ultimate Herpes Protocol” – the miraculous natural solution which can eradicate the herpes virus from the body for good.



The Ultimate Herpes Protocol has been designed to attack the virus from three different angles. Firstly, it lays down seven very simple but yet highly effective ways that can help one strengthen their immune system against the virus by cleansing the body of the toxins that make it weak in the first place. Secondly, the program underlines methods to help dissolve the protective protein coat of the virus that make it easier for the body’s immune system to combat against it. Thirdly and most importantly, the program explains measures that can be taken in order to help stop the virus from multiplying.



The Ultimate Herpes Protocol has numerous advantages including but not restricted to the following:



1. A stronger immune system

2. Reduced headaches, fatigue and stomach problems

3. No harmful side effects



More than 7,500 men and women from around the world have discovered their life time cure and freedom from herpes with the help of Ultimate Herpes Protocol.



“I’ve had a severe herpes infection for seven years. I’ve tried all the herpes therapies you can think of, including all the herbs, MMS and ridiculously expensive ozone.What has brought me the most relief – and I mean no more symptoms and they couldn’t find a trace of the virus in my body – is your treatment.”, said Marcus W. from Parma, Ohio.



About http://www.ultimateherpesprotocol.com

The Ultimate Herpes Protocol By Melanie Addington develops a new revolutionary remedy to get rid of herpes and to stop outbreaks permanently, quickly, and cheaply. With this remedy, users will discover the most simple way to eradicate the herpes simplex virus.As of now, the protocol is available for only $37 (a limited time offer discount from the original $59) with a 60-day money back guarantee. It comes with two free bonuses; a guide for online dating tips by Scott Valdez, a virtual dating expert, and another report by Melanie Addington, “Happy Now– Leaving Negativity and Depression Behind