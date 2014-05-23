The Ultimate Herpes Protocol Review by PRHealth Exposes the Beneficial Natural Ways to Cure Herpes Permanently

New South Wales, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Ultimate Herpes Protocol, is the ultimate solution for all those people who have been the victims of the herpes virus for far too long and have lost all hope of recovery from this nuisance by now. It is the only solution for the disease that actually works. However, the most fascinating fact about this program is that it uses only natural treatments to combat against the virus and noneof the harmful drugs and chemical formulas available in the market. Melanie Addington prepared this protocol with the help of her father who is a very renowned and well-respected British doctor.



What is herpes?

Herpes is caused by the Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV). HSV belongs to a very huge family of viruses called the Herpesviridae. The two most common types of HSV are HSV-1(causes oral herpes) and HSV-2 (causes genital herpes). The virus is highly contagious. Most common symptoms include watery blisters or boils around the mouth or genital organs. However, in severe cases the virus may even damage the eyes, nervous system or brain tissue, and may even lead to the HIV viral attack. Moreover, the mental stress that this disease can cause due to embarrassment in personal and social relationships is immense.



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How can herpes be cured?

There are many treatments available in the market that claim to cure the patients of this disease. Some medicinal drugs, namely Acyclovir, are able to help suppress the outbreaks of the virus for a temporary period. However, the medical industry has not found a remedy to date that has actually been proven to eliminate the virus from the human body. The sores and blisters return as soon as the patient stops taking the drugs and the harmful side-effects of the drugs during the usage period itself are uncountable.



Melanie was a type 2 herpes victim herself until she found her cure in the Ultimate Herpes Protocol. After following some very basic natural steps which she has outlined in the protocol Melanie was actually able to attain a life-time riddance from the disease. The effectiveness of the results of this protocol have been proven by both; a huge pharmaceutical company as well as a field research conducted in Hungary.



How does the protocol work?

The protocol attacks the virus from three different angles. It highlights the methods to be followed to help strengthen the human immune system against the virus, and dissolve the protective protein coat of the virus to make it vulnerable to the immune system. Furthermore, it explains how to stop the virus from multiplying.



Several people from all around the world have achieved their life-time freedom from this virus by using the Ultimate Herpes Protocol.



“I’ve had a severe herpes infection for seven years. I’ve tried all the herpes therapies you can think of, including all the herbs, MMS and ridiculously expensive ozone. What has brought me the most relief – and I mean no more symptoms and they couldn’t find a trace of the virus in my body – is your treatment.”, said Marcus W. from Parma, Ohio.



About http://www.ultimateherpesprotocol.com

The Ultimate Herpes Protocol By Melanie Addington develops a new revolutionary remedy to get rid of herpes and to stop outbreaks permanently, quickly, and cheaply. With this remedy, users will discover the most simple way to eradicate the herpes simplex virus.The protocol is available for only $37 (a limited time offer) with a 60-day money back guarantee. Buyers also get two bonuses; an online dating guide by Scott Valdez, and Melanie Addington’s report, “Happy Now– Leaving Negativity and Depression Behind”.