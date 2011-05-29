The Ultimate in IP Address Tracking Announces its New Highly Accurate IP Address Tracking Website

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2011 -- Ever wanted to know where that nasty e-mail come from or be able to lookup more detailed information on where a website is being hosted and what company is behind it?



IP-Address.org is the new free, fast and highly accurate IP address tracking website that can do all that plus more.The website uses advanced tracer technology to give users all the tools needed for IP tracking, IP tracing and IP searching.



The IP address locator and the IP Address Lookup is amazingly accurate. Just by entering the IP address and hitting submit, the website goes to work and will pinpoint the IP address location plus display everything on an easy to read but detailed interactive map within seconds!



This means no more second guessing where a site might originate from as the IP Lookup tool can give users fast geographical information and can also provide zip or postal code information about the owner of the IP address.



IP-Address.org created such a powerful IP locator by combining the use of two powerful address finders in Whois IP Lookup and Trace Email to enable customers to find all relevant information about the owner of an IP address and to track the sender of an e-mail.



Unlike a lot of other IP address related websites, there is no need to register to search on the site and there is no limit to how many searches a user can make each day.



Not only does IP-Address.org allow users to find the location of other IP addresses, Check My IP gives detailed information about the current internet connection being used – a very useful application. A spokeswoman of IP-Address.org said the site “Is like the free and easy phonebook for IP addresses.”



Law enforcement agencies have used IP addresses to trace internet criminals and IP-Address.org may be called upon by police to track shady internet users: “IP-Address.org is one of a kind and it really is the more accurate and quickest way to find out as much as you can about an IP address,” she said, “the best part is it’s free!”



The site aims to add even more features in the near future but with the ability to find IP Address location, domain host and provider as well as checking e-mail addresses, there’s not a lot that this IP Address Locator doesn’t do.



For more information on IP-Address.org – Visit http://www.ip-address.org