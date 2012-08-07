The Ultimate LED Light Bar Introduced by LED Outfitters

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- LED Outfitters has developed a new LED light bar called the Razor LED Light Bar. This light bar is specifically designed and engineered for those who need high output lights that function easily . This new light bar is engineered to provide superior aerodynamics. Each light bar contains 16 GEN III TIR modules.



The RAZOR LED Light Bar comes standard with a 10-foot cord, a cigarette lighter plug that also includes an ON/OFF switch and a pattern-changing switch. The RAZOR LED Light Bar can also be hardwired to your existing switch box. Universal mounting brackets come standard but can be permanently mounted as well. This light bar is fully encapsulated and coated with epoxy, keeping it safe from all weather conditions.



Generation III TIR LED technology was used in this new light bar. There are 16 selectable flash patterns and the RAZOR LED Light bar is a 360-degree lighting system with extremely low 12 VDC amperage draw. It has a low profile aluminum housing with self-contained internal flasher. It also comes with a 5-year warranty.



To learn more about the RAZOR LED light bar, check out their website



About LED Outfitters

LED Outfitters has been selling emergency vehicle equipment since 2002. Offering state of the art emergency equipment at the lowest market prices by working with manufacturers to develop and provide products that meet and exceed current market standards for law enforcement and emergency vehicle applications.