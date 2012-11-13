The Ultimate Madden 13 Strategy Guide Launches on the 28th

Oakland, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- The Ultimate Madden 13 Strategy Guide, an e-book written by Kalon Willis containing tips and strategies in football gaming will be finally launched in the 28th of August this year. It is touted as the best madden strategy guide to come because it features cheat codes, exclusive tips, offensive custom playbook, defensive custom playbook, exclusive hints, how to play for beginners, and world class support.



The advanced features of the said e-book are the main highlight of its launching, making Madden NFL players and enthusiasts very excited. Every feature provides detailed and useable information on how to win every NFL tournament. The world class support is also impressive, as it has a dedicated English-speaking support team who will answer your questions via email, usually within 24 hours. Overall, the e-book is content rich, brief, concise and clear, so Willis is confident that it will be able to meet the demands of future readers.



The following are some of the testimonials of the previous readers of this e-book:



“I’ve used many of the hint cheat guides over the years, but I just had to tell you that I think yours is really the best. Many of the guides didn’t do a very good job of opening up the defensive or offensive playbook. This is what really made the game exciting for me. I love it! I hope you keep publishing this guide for all the new Madden games as well!” -- Chris Harmon, Rhode Island



“Your Madden 13 strategy guide is killer. I tried using the regular game manual and it helped a little, but your guide showed me how to actually play it and win, thanks to the exclusive hints. Thanks for the killer guide.” -- Carlton Blacksher, New York



“Thanks for the cheat codes! I’ve never used them before but now I see that I have really been missing out on the older Madden games. I showed the guide to a friend of mine and he was amazed because he has other hint guides and he said that yours has stuff in it that he hasn’t seen anywhere else. Keep up the good work!” -- Byron Ayers, Texas



To provide customers with a higher level of convenience, the said e-book offers a 100% secured payments. By filling out the risk free acceptance form, they can have instant access to its features for a limited offer of only $19.95.



Madden 13 Strategy Guide will be helpful to those who look for the powerful football strategies that help them win the game.To know more about the launching of Ultimate Madden 13 Strategy Guide, all you have to do is to visit http://www.madden13revealed.com



