The Ultimate Site to Learn How to Achieve Normal Blood Glucose Level Range for New Diabetics

Managing your blood glucose with support and education: Los Angeles, California—Janice B. Longobardi,R.N. Nurse Janice has officially put the Health Care industry on notice: Managing normal blood glucose level range for new Diabetics is effective, is now faster, easier and more achievable than ever before.



“ But the real secret to life long good health is actually the opposite; let your body take care of you.” Deepak Chopra



As Janice B. Longobardi, R.N. added, “Our educational and supportive membership website has done the Health Care industry one better. Where most companies in this market focus on medication maintainance and the chronicity of Diabetes our supportive and educational membership website provides education to the newly diagnosed and support to those who are battling Diabetes.”



#1: Don’t leave your care solely to the Health Care Professional with little to no active participation in your health care, and no preparation for your medical visit.

#2: Empower yourself with knowledge of the cumulative effects of Diabetes.

#3: Familiarize yourself with knowledge of the names of medications, effects, side effects, contraindications, or reason for referrals to specialists.



These lowering blood glucose steps are just part of an entire managing Diabetes solution.



About Janice B. Longobardi

Janice B.Longobardi, R N. has over 38 years of experience in patient/client care delivery both in the hospital and in the out-patient clinics, as a staff Nurse and as an Administrative Nurse. Janice has been recognized by Los Angeles County for innovation and leadership skills and by the Belizean-American Nursing Community for leadership.



Janice B. Longobardi is a member of Professional Women in Business, the American Nurses Association, and a founding member of the Belizean-American Nursing Community. She has provided health consultation for decades.



Take charge of your health, your health is your wealth.



