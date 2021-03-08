The Ultimate Snake Identification App Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Tavares, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The SnakeSnap App is an all-new snake identification app that identifies all snakes and also reveals useful information about the identified snake species such as their diet and habitat. The app is created by the CEO of Snake Snap Jason Compton from Orlando, Florida, and he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for the app. Jason grew up in Florida and encountered snakes many times, which created a curiosity in him to develop an identification mechanism to differentiate between harmful and harmless snakes.



"In the 18 months since the app launched, we have had over 80,000 downloads from every state and almost every country on the planet." Said Jason Compton, while introducing this app to the Kickstarter community. "We have been ranked in the top 200 of all apps on Apple and Android as well as in top 25 for education category multiple times." He added. According to Jason, all funds raised through this Kickstarter campaign will be used for the much needed app updates that will fine tune the app's artificial intelligence system to identify snakes instantly.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/snakesnap/new-age-snake-identification and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of US$ 17,000 and the company is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with nationwide shipping across the United States. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The SnakeSnap App

