Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Facing the onslaught of unhealthy snack options, Xoçaí has created the unthinkable, a delicious, antioxidant-rich Peanut Butter Cup that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Made with all-natural ingredients, the Xoçaí Peanut Butter Cup is the perfect low-calorie snack for a responsible, healthful diet. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - All-natural peanut butter - Contains inulin, a versatile, diabetic-friendly fiber - Premium-grade whey protein provides longer sense of satiety and satisfaction - All natural cocoa butter.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste - Only 80 calories per cup about half the calories of the competition!



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The Unbeaten Owners of Online "Xocai Healthy Chocolate" Proudly Announce the Release of a "MXI Corp" eBook Documenting the Evolution of Reno Nevada (NV) "Jeanette Brooks MLM" Career in Okayama Kanagawa Japan and Taitung City Taiwan



Unknown to most people, chronic inflammation is the primary contributor to dozens of conditions, ranging from cardiovascular disease and diabetes to dementia and fatigue. And inflammation starts in the cell, spreading to tissues, organs and entire systems. To slow the effects of inflammation, Xoçaí® has created XoVitality™ Antioxidant, a unique blend of powerful phytonutrients that protect the cells, optimize the body’s inflammatory mechanisms and slow the aging process. The aging processes are particularly unkind to the heart, blood vessels and brain. Free radical damage, oxidative stress and inflammation wreak havoc on these vital organs and tissues. Fortunately, XoVitality™ Heart & Brain delivers a comprehensive and powerful blend of ingredients that protect the heart and brain, revitalizing these key organs and systems, and allowing you to enjoy a new vitality for years to come. As we age, our bodies’ abilities to defend against illness, free radicals and the onslaught of toxins diminish. This means that we feel sick more often, have less energy and suffer with overall poor health. The good news is that XoVitality™ Immunity offers a potent array of nutrients that replenish the immune system, optimize its actions, and empower a new level of defense tools for optimal wellness.



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Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutrient absorption and immune function. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - 1 billion organisms of Lactobacillus helveticus and Bifidobacterium longum - 1 Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Antioxidant-rich, high in flavanols.



Benefits include: - Encourages proper probiotic balance in the intestine - Xoçaí chocolate Increases survivability of probiotics - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity. Features include: - The first probiotic-rich, healthy chocolate product available - Vegetarian-friendly - Easy way to consume high-antioxidant diet.



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X Protein Meal™ Shake, which boasts an amazing Total ORACfn score of over 50,000 per serving, can significantly boost your antioxidant (ORACfn) intake—and help you lose weight at the same time! Eating a 50,000 Total ORACfn diet every day is easy. You can do it by following the suggestions for high-antioxidant foods, and especially by incorporating the X Protein Meal™ Shake into your daily diet. It’s super high in antioxidants, and is proven to help lose pounds, boost energy and make you feel great. - Features Xoçai®’s industry-leading antioxidant-rich healthy chocolate - Xoçai®’s proprietary XoVita™, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Uses the highest-certified whey protein isolate for maximum benefits - Natural cocoa butter; no added fats - Delivers 19 amino acids and 25 vitamins and minerals.



Benefits include: - Supports weight loss by suppressing appetite, reducing cravings, boosting metabolism, supporting mood and providing a superior source of antioxidants. - Emerging research suggests that eating antioxidant-rich diets can help stimulate weight loss. - A recent unpublished pilot trial showed significant weight loss for 50 participants who ate a high-antioxidant diet (which emphasized the Xocai X-Protein Meal™ Replacement Shake). Features include: - The first and only high-antioxidant shake geared to enhance weight loss efforts - Delicious, easy to use - Acts as meal replacement to enhance weight loss.



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The Xoçaí X Power Squares use cacao that is blanched, unfermented, sun-dried, non-roasted and cold-pressed, which means it boasts eight times the levels of epicatechins and catechins, and four times the levels of procyanidins than cacao produced with standard processing. X Power Squares are loaded with antioxidants and have an unparalleled ORACfn Value of 16,488 per 6g Square. - Xoçaí's industry-leading healthy chocolate - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries - Contains antioxidant powerhouses acai and blueberries - Loaded with epicatechins and flavanols

- Sweetened with raw cane juice crystals.



Benefits include: - Delivers superior antioxidant protection - Safeguards body’s cells and major organs - Boosts energy, enhances overall health - Promotes healthy digestive function and immune activity

- Has Brunswick Labs certified 3,582 ORACfn score per Square. Features include: - Easy way to consume a high-antioxidant diet - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



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The active participants in this record setting new promotion are: "Adam Green" "Adam Paul Green" "Andrew Brooks" "Dan Martin" "Jeanette Brooks" "Martin Brooks" "Jeremy Reynolds" "Gordon Pedersen" "Mike Kennedy" JJ Birden, Ian Murray, Sandy Chambers, Kathy Robbins, Paula Pritchard, Jared Overton, Paul Engemann, Janiell Vashon, Scam, Wade Erickson, Kerry Dean, Judy Murray, Ian Murray, Derrick Winkel, Sherm Smith, Ruth Smith, Butch Swaby, Caroline Swaby, Adam Green, Adam Paul Green, ImAdamGreen, MyChocolatePod, Xocai, Leads, MXI Corp, Antioxidants, Chocolate, Dark Chocolate, Healthy Chocolate, Andrew Brooks, Dan Martin, Jeanette Brooks, Martin Brooks, Jeremy Reynolds, MLM, Direct Sales, ChocolateHealth4U.com, Network Marketing, Gordon Pedersen, Mike Kennedy, Xocai Car Allowance, MLM "Direct Sales" ChocolateHealth4U.com "Network Marketing" "Xocai Car Allowance" "Xocai Mercedes" "Xocai Directory" "Xocai Diet" "Xocai Europe" "Xocai Norway" "Xocai California" "Xocai Texas" "Xocai Utah" "Xocai Florida" "Xocai Asia" Xovita, booming health and wellness industry, Home Based Business, Chocolate Diet, Weight Loss, Energy, Choconat, Choconature, Connie Hollstein, Joey Western, Felix Gudino, David Yuan, Prosper Magazine, Las Vegas, Chocolate Millionaire, MLM Nightmares, Online Marketing, Teams and Dreams, The Global Partners, TheGlobalPartnersGroup.com, Xocai Weight Loss Symposium, XE Energy Drink, XE samples, Xocai Chocolate, Xocai Energy, Xocai MLM, Xocai India, Xocai Russia, Xocai Sweden, Xocai Taiwan, youcandobetter, Xocai Hungary, MXI, AOX, Xocai NY, Xocai Philippines, xocai, mxi corp, healthy chocolate, chocolate, adampaulgreen.com, ambassador, anti-aging skin care, entrepreneur, entrepreneurialism, health and wellness industry, internet exposure, leadership, leads, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, multi-level marketing, network marketing, network marketing company, scam, the action habit, business, donald trump, google, google+1, how to mlm, lead generation, mlm, mlm business, mlm lead generation, mlm leads, mlm millionaire, mlm success, mlm opportunities, mlm forums, mlm companies, mlm software, mlm watchdog, multi-level marketing, networking, soiree, network marketer, network marketers, network marketing, network marketing lead generation, Xocai Diet Symposium, Xocai ingredients, Xocai prices, Xocai Compensation Plan, Xocai Nuggets, Xocai Power Squares, Xocai Activ, Xocai Protein Shake, Xocai Protein Cookie, Xocai Peanut Butter Cup, Xocai Omega, Xocai Probiotic Xobiotic, Xocai Mercedes, Xocai Directory, Xocai Diet, Xocai Europe, Xocai Norway, Xocai California, Xocai Texas, Xocai Utah, Xocai Florida, Xocai Asia, Xocai IGC, Xovita, ImAdamGreen MyChocolatePod Xocai Leads "MXI Corp" Antioxidants Chocolate "Dark Chocolate" "Healthy Chocolate"



Adam was born to a multi-talented beauty queen Mother and a Father who, in addition to being a US Army Spy and a Counter-Intelligence Special Agent, was also a highly accomplished entrepreneur. Adam was taught at a young age that, in both life and business, loyalty is a requirement for success. He’s had the honor of working directly with his father in several of the family businesses. In fact, this is where he learned crucial entrepreneurial skills and honed his talents with international business strategies and venture capitalism.



Adam earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in International Business and Marketing from the University of Utah. He was hand-picked by the President of the University’s renowned School of Business to compete with dozens of other ambitious nationwide-graduates for the opportunity to secure a lucrative job within a prestigious Fortune 100 company.



Adam‘s hard work and creativity helped him land this job of a lifetime. He obtained incredible business experience there and spent years innovating, improving processes and setting sales records. Although this dream job in Traditional Corporate America was a fun challenge for him, and something he truly enjoyed mastering, Adam’s natural entrepreneurial spirit kept nudging him to do something more significant with his time and talents.



Since 2001, Adam has been involved in the Health and Wellness Industry as a successful Entrepreneur, Broker, Product Developer and Manufacturer of Cosmeceutical products. During his career, he has worked with some of the most recognizable Fortune 500 businesses along with many top international Network Marketing companies. Adam has consistently proven his unique ability to help his clients achieve their goals through creative Distribution-Channel Placement, innovative Product Development and custom Manufacturing. Adam currently owns three profitable businesses.



Admittedly, Adam was not initially a fan of Network Marketing. He did not understand the business model because it was new to him. However, once he learned that the REAL focus of Direct Sales is to help average people get a taste of entrepreneurialism --- with minimal risk and at a low cost --- Adam was absolutely convinced of the potential with Multi-Level Marketing.



Since joining the company as one of the original 11 founding distributors, Adam has discovered that many of his life-goals truly do align perfectly with Network Marketing. Adam enjoys helping others find significance. Adam is most grateful for the complete time-freedom he has with his fantastic wife and five children. It’s my pleasure to introduce you to Adam Paul Green, MXI Corp Ambassador and Multi-Millionaire Earner.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership