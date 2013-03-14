The Underground 2.0 - Christian News Website Gets New Look, Features

Lakewood, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- The Underground, a Christian news website , was revamped recently.



The site, which focuses on underreported Christian happenings and things such as persecution and indie Christian music, is now better than ever according to site owner an editor, Tiffany Orr.



Orr said, “We completely redesigned the site based on user feedback. Think of the redesign as The Underground 2.0.”



Besides visual changes, the Underground’s vision statement was also tweaked to reflect the site’s broadening user and content base.



These changes are embodied in new staff members as well as the site’s new tagline, “Your alternative Christian news source.”



In addition to design and content changes, the site is also more visible on the Web as far as social media is concerned.



“We are on Plurk and Pinterest; we are on Diigo and Delicious. We are more active on Twitter. We’ve also got our own Facebook fanpage now.



Even more improvements to the site are coming soon, said Orr.



“Though the site should look great now no matter the device you are viewing it on thanks to its responsive design, we have plans to launch an Android app soon so users will be able to just push a button to view out content on their mobile devices and tablets.”



“We believe that God is using the site for His glory,” said Orr. “We are looking forward to continued growth and God’s favor with content providers, advertisers and strategic partners.”



About The Underground

Since 2008, The Underground has been dedicated to giving a voice to Christian topics that may have been overlooked or missed by the mainstream media.



For more information on The Underground, contact:

Leo Barrentine

leobarrentine@gmail.com

http://www.theundergroundsite.com