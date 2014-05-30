The Universal Life Church: A Firm Believer of Equality in the Church

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Recently, a march to mark twenty years of the ordination of women in the Church of England was held in London. As a firm believer of equality in the Church, the Universal Life Church watched these events with interest.



The march invited every woman that had been ordained to march together through the streets of London. The female priests were also joined by supporters; the procession marched from Westminster Abbey to St Paul’s Cathedral. Arch Bishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, was there to address the crowd, and although the day was one of celebration, Justin Welby stated that there was still a “long way to go”.



For years, the ordination of females in the church has been a controversial issue. However, the Universal Life Church believes that dedicating a life to the Church is a vocation, and a calling from God that should be followed.



The Universal Life Church states:



"A vocation is a fruit that ripens in a well cultivated field of mutual love that becomes mutual service, in the context of an authentic ecclesial life. No vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people, in the experience of fraternal love. We are designed with a dreaming brain and a hopeful spirit; it is our nature to envision the life of our dreams. And while dreaming comes easy to us, we must never forget that it takes strength, dedication, and courageous action to bring that dream to life."



As the only Universal Life Church to offer real, faith based, Christian ordination, the Church actively encourages both females and males who feel a calling to be an ordained minister to come to us. A simple application form has been made available online for anyone that wants to follow what they believe is their true vocation.



The form can be found by going to:

http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html



And more information about the ULC Network can be found by going to:

http://www.ulcnetwork.com or by reading our newsletter/blog at: http://www.ulcnews.com/



About the Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. They believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God.