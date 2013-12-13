Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- Ordination and the availability of ministers of the Universal Life Church to perform wedding ceremonies has come under fire and has been questioned by many wedding authorities and governing offices throughout the United States. In states such as Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, California, Florida, New York, Arkansas, North Carolina and others, ULC Ministers have been unable to perform ceremonies. Furthermore even when a ULC Minister has slipped through the cracks and performed a ceremony, the ceremony has been annulled or faces potential annulment by the Court. The reason for the most part has been because the only Universal Life Church that offers legal faith based ordination within a specific doctrine of faith is the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida. Han Hills an expert in North and South Carolina released an article and issued the following statement via his website:



"Note: This article refers to the Universal Life Church Online, based in Modesto, California and NOT to the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL (and/or Boca Raton, FL). The latter is a Christian organization legally entitled to ordain for all states in the U.S."



All Universal Life Church Ministers and couples looking to wed it is highly recommended you read this article from wedding expert, Han Hills. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the only ordination and is the only Universal Life Church with ministers who are legal and uncontested by anyone throughout the United States, Canada and much of the world. If you want to insure the legality of the ceremony, whether you are the minister or the couple looking to be wed, ask to see the Ministers Identification Card. The only legal faith based Universal Life Church Minister has a Minister Picture ID Card with an endorsement check mark captioned thereon. Ministers are clearly identified as "Faith Based" Ministers and verification on the back of the card clearly states they are ordained by the official Universal Life Church World Headquarters in Florida.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. Their Boca Raton Corporate Offices and Conference Center are located at the intersection of Glades and I-95, near numerous dining options, luxury hotels and fine shopping. Immersed amongst the elite of businesses in Boca Raton. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also a "GREEN" building benefiting the occupants and environment. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters defends the unborn, feeds the hungry, shelters the homeless, educates the young, welcomes refugees, and cares for the sick, both at home and abroad. The Universal Life Church World Headquarter furthermore states: "We believe the Bible is the verbally inspired, inerrant Word of God. It is the complete revelation of His will for salvation and the only unfailing rule of faith and practice for the Christian life. We believe the Lord Jesus Christ died for our sins and that all who believe in Him are declared righteous because of His sacrificial death and are, therefore, in right relationship with God." The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters offers traditional weekly services, traditional laying on the hands ordination within a brick n'mortar Church or by proxy of the Holy Spirit through the convenience of modern technology. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters also offers weekly services, archived and heard through the Universal Life Church Radio Network. If you wish to become a minister, get ordained or serve as a wedding official they offer instant online ordination as well. Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com