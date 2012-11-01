The Universal Life Church Appoints Army Chaplain Martin Lees of Afghanistan to Bishop

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters announces the appointment of Rev. Martyn Lees to Bishop status. Most recently Bishop Lees has been assigned to Afghanistan, heading a small clergy group that offers weekly services and Bible study. Bishop Lee's rise to prominence with the Universal Life Church World Headquarters has been relatively quick, yet it is well deserved.



Bishop Lees was born in the United Kingdom and is formerly of the Church of England. Bishop Lees saw military action in Northern Ireland, Macedonia, Afghanistan and Iraq, serving as a Military Chaplain. His military service was only a prelude that led to his current position in the field of humanitarian relief and development.



Bishop Martyn Lees states: "I have found myself in a small group of hard working, faithful individuals. Our group is informal and small, yet we are extremely busy, doing what we can for each other and those we serve, while giving thanks for God's grace as we pray for those in hardship we see every day."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com