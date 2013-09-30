The Universal Life Church Bulletin and Newsletter for Sunday, September 29th, 2013

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Milwaukee, WI. and Carrabelle, FL. offers Church services throughout the world. Their most popular service originates from Fort Worth, TX. from the Good News Universal Life Church, a Worldwide Sunday Universal Mass with Rev. Bruce Micciulla presiding starts at 7:PM est (8:PM cst). This Sunday Universal Mass can also be heard throughout the world on Universal Life Church Radio Network via iHeartRadio and Spreaker.com, through your computer, laptop or whatever listening device you have that can access the Internet.



In addition the Universal Life Church World Headquarters will send consecrated communion wafers to anyone, anywhere who sends a self addressed stamped envelope. Furthermore, as with any Christian Church, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters issues a weekly Newsletter and Bulletin. You can read the latest version from September 29th, 2013 by clicking here.



You can listen to the Worldwide Sunday Universal Mass live or Free, On-Demand by podcast via their website at http://www.ulcnetwork.com Just go to this website, click on their "Outreach" page and then look for the icon for the Worldwide Sunday Universal Mass or your favorite show.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com

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