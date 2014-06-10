The Universal Life Church Calls People to Be True Witnesses for Christ

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The Universal Life Church is dedicated to serve God and people around them. They accomplish their mission of presenting the true Gospel, witnessing for Christ with their deeds and teachings. Now, the Universal Life Church encourages others to do the same.



Jesus has taught his disciples for more than three years, while he has lived in the world, but they have become His true witnesses after his resurrection, when they received a power from God, which is the promised Holy Spirit. With this power, they have been able to change the world and to start a new era of Christianity.



All, who believe in Jesus Christ and in his resurrection, can do the same great work for the world and become Christ’s true witness. Jesus says in Act 1:8 the following words to his disciples: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be my witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth." These words are directed to this generation of believers, too.



The Universal Life Church encourages all people to respond to this commission and become Christ’s ministers. Being dedicated God’s worker is not easy, but it is blessed and people will definitely feel God’s approval in their lives and will experience the wonderful fruits of their devotion.



The Universal Life Church Academy offers faith based education for people, who want to get prepared for their ministry. With the help of the leading authorities on the Old and New Testament, they will learn how to live the life that God has called them for.



All, who would like to commit their life to God and become His true witnesses, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com/outreach---academy---seminary.html to start their education.



About The Universal Life Church Academy and Seminary

The Universal Life Church Academy and Seminary provides people of all ages with religious education that will get them closer to God. It will also help them become God’s true witnesses is this desperate world.