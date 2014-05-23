The Universal Life Church & Christian Academy Offers Students to Earn Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Universal Life Church offers extensive Bible study, giving people of all ages an opportunity to earn Honorary Doctorate Degrees in Theology, Divinity, Pastoral Care and Bible Studies. The students will get acquaint with the Old Testament, the New Testament, Catholicism and Christianity to successfully complete their education.



The Universal Life Church provides all people with the chance to get Bible based education that will help them later in their work for God. This education will prepare them to become ministers in God’s field. The courses offered by the Christian Academy are taught by professors from renowned and accredited universities. They are available on DVD or CD with included transcripts, so the students can learn at home.



The degree programs are non-accredited and include the following four courses:



- Old Testament taught by scripture expert Professor Amy-Jill Levine, who will introduce the religion, literature and history of Israel in ancient times when the Old Testament, the so-called Hebrew Bible, is written.



- The New Testament course is led by Professor Bart D. Ehrman, who will shed the light of the New Testament’s structure, its authors and composition, the historical context and original audiences. The lectures will cover topics like the life of Jesus Christ and the formation of the early Christian community.



- The Christian Theology Course is led by Professor Phillip Cary and will answer the questions like who is Jesus, what kind of salvation He has promised to people, how to take part in this promise and what people can do to be saved.



- The last course covers the history of the Catholic Church and is led by Professor William R. Cook.



People, who are interested in more extensive religion and bible study, can take a look at http://www.ulcnetwork.com/outreach---academy---seminary.html to find out more about The Universal Life Church & Christian Academy.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church & Christian Academy is created to lead people of all ages more closely to God, giving them an in-depth knowledge on the most significant principles of the Christian faith.