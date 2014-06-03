The Universal Life Church Describes the Significant Role of the Hospital Chaplain

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Being a hospital chaplain is a vocation that some people may choose in their life. The Universal Life Church describes how significant is their role and efforts to help sick and desperate individuals.



The main role of the hospital chaplain is to offer spiritual support in hospitals and clinics. Their work will target not only the patients, but also the family members and hospital staff, too. In many hospitals, the chaplain holds spiritual services that are respected by people of all religions and Christian denominations.



To become a chaplain, the person has to receive some training or to be fully ordained. His responsibility in the hospitals will be to talk with different people, who need some kind of spiritual support. In addition, hospital chaplains assist the staff members and patient’s family, if they struggle with some religious issues, providing them with counseling. The religious services can be held either in the hospital's chapel, if any, or in the patient rooms.



Some chaplains choose to attend to patients only if they are requested to do so, while others visit all patients. Sometimes, they have to sit by dying patients along with their families and give them support, comfort and counseling. Some of the situations they might go through are a problem of organ donation or sudden death.



To explain in greater details the true role of Chaplains, the Universal Life Church offers a few books on Chaplaincy in their web store. Some of the titles are The Work of the Chaplain, The Chaplain-Physician Relationships and Practical Clergy and Chaplain’s Handbook.



All, who are interested in these books and other items offered in the official Universal Life Church Web Store, can visit http://www.ulcwebstore.com/.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church encourages people all over the world to follow the vocation for God’s service and become chaplains, who may play a significant role in the life of many needed people.