The Universal Life Church Directs People to Find Christ as Their Savior

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The main goal of the Universal Life Church is to save the life of people worldwide, providing them with a chance to get acquainted with their only Savior from sin and death, Jesus Christ. The Church follows the universal principle of love and connects with God through the Bible and prayers.



The Universal Life Church believes that the Bible is inerrant and verbally inspired Word of God, given to people of all times and ages. Following the example of Jesus Christ, written in the Holy Scripture, the Church strives to reach all classes of people from all nations around the world and to show them the true and real happiness, hidden in Christ only.



The Church educates children and young people how to follow the right way to heaven and eternal life. Following God’s calling, the church gives charity to multiple non-profit organizations, feeds those who are hungry and in need, helps refugees and homeless to find a shelter, takes care of the sick and orphans and reveals the true essence of the Christianity, which is a life dedicated to other people.



It has also created the ULC Radio Network to help people find Jesus in their lives. More and more people today feel unsatisfied with the life they lead, although they might be rich in material wealth. However, richness cannot bring peace of mind that can be given only by Christ. The Universal Life Church directs people to the real life that will bring people satisfaction and happiness and will become a beginning of an eternal life, spent with Christ in heaven.



People, who would like to find the true way to the satisfactory life, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is a church based on the foundation of faith in Jesus Christ and Bible principles. It offers men and women real faith based ordination, accepted almost everywhere in the world.