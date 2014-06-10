The Universal Life Church Explains Why People Today Are So Desperate

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The world is becoming an unsecured place to live with so many news about murders, wars, thefts, violence, death, etc. The Universal Life Church gives an insight on why this happens and what will bring people hope for better life.



The Bible clearly describes the days, in which people today live. In God’s Holy Word, the following words can be found: “But mark this: There will be terrible times in the last days. People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy, without love, unforgiving, slanderous, without self-control, brutal, not lovers of the good, treacherous, rash, conceited, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God— having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.” 2 Timothy 3:1-5



The Universal Life Church believes that these “terrible times” described in these Bible verses are those, in which people today live. The world in “the last days” will suffer from all these vices, which will make people desperate, when they find no hope for better life. However, Christians know from the Bible that when this happens, they have a reason for joy, as the Christ’s second coming and the eternal life He will bring to all the believers is quickly approaching.



This gives them an even greater desire to serve people around them and show them this hope. The Universal Life Church encourages Christ’s followers to complete their mission in bringing this hope to the desperate world, so that more people could find their Savior, who have come and sacrificed His precious life for them to make them free from their sins and eternal death.



All, who would like to learn more about this wonderful hope, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com/.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is created to bring hope to the hopeless world, giving people a chance to start a new life in Christ Jesus, their Savior.