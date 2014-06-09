The Universal Life Church Helps Talented People Become Ordained Ministers

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The Universal Life Church’s goal is to help people live a godly life. They offer a legitimate ordination for all those, who feel God’s call to take up this mission and have the required officiating talents to perform these important duties.



People, who feel very comfortable being in the center of the action and orchestrating everything that happens in important events, can consider being a wedding minister. The Universal Life Church offers these people easy ordination, which will provide them with the opportunity to not only perform wedding ceremonies for their relatives and friends, but also make from it their profession or chosen vocation.



Ordination, received by the Universal Life Church, is perfectly legal and valid in most countries in the world, including all Canadian provinces and American states. After ordination, the minister needs to check all local marriage laws, which may vary depending on the place where the wedding is organized.



They should keep in mind that the marriage law is dynamic and undergoes frequent changes and updates.



Since the Bible teaches Christians to obey the local laws, ministers need to get acquainted with them and keep them in order to be able to perform weddings and other ministries. This ordination can be obtained from the Universal Life Church, which provides both men and women with the opportunity to start officiating weddings of their friends and family completely legitimately and eventually perform this service on a full time basis if so desired.



All, who feel God’s call to become ordained ministers and serve others around them, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html to learn more about the legal ordination, offered by the Universal Life Church.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church provides all people with the opportunity to start legal ministry in God’s field. They are the only Church that offers a legal faith based ordination valid and accepted in almost all countries throughout the world and in the Christian community.