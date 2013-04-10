The Universal Life Church Initiates Operation Freedom: "Save a Christian" from Persecution

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters in their weekly newsletter and bulletin this past weekend announced the formation of Operation Freedom: "Save a Christian" From Persecution. Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM, President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church has a keen interest concerning the persecution of Christians throughout the world, this concern is shared by all Universal Life Church World Headquarters ministers and a number of these ministers are looking to do something about it.



Reverend Paul Carpenter of Australia, Reverend Ad Shakir of Pakistan and Reverend Cesidio Tallini a member of the Religious Committees of NGO's to the United Nations and the International Ambassador for the Universal Life Church World Headquarters are all working with Brother Michael to help find refuge for fellow brothers and sisters being persecuted for practicing their Christian religious belief, refuge in a safe haven inside or outside of individuals native country. As Brother Michael stated: "As the Universal Life Church name is every Christians birthright, so is it every Christian's right to practice their belief without interference or persecution from anyone. We are all brothers and sisters, children of the same God, but a God with different names by some."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, Florida and Milwaukee, Wisconsin as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first pegged by St Ignatius of Antioch, comes from the Greek word katholikos and was actually a prelude to the Roman Catholic Church name. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network) heard throughout the world any where the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may prefer - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding official or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to: http://www.ulcnetwork.com