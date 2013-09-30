The Universal Life Church Introduces Bible Apologetics on the Universal Life Church Radio Network

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Universal Life Church Radio, owned and operated by Ministers of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Carrabelle, Florida, heard through iHeartRadio.com and other internet and satellite providers is proud to announce an addition to its Thursday Night lineup that already includes Reverend David Stembaugh with his weekly Bible Study.



Beginning on Wednesday night October 2nd, 2013 at 8:PM est, Reverend Oliver Ray Cozby of the Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas area will host "Biblical Interpretations With Oliver Cozby." Reverend Oliver invites all to join in on Wednesday Nights at 8PM est on the Universal Life Church Radio Network for Bible Apologetics, Current Events and how it relates to the Bible and history..



Noah Webster, in 1828, defined "apologetic" as "defending by words or arguments," tracing this English word back to the Greek apologemai. But what about biblical apologetics? How do Christians today reply logically, and with adequate evidence, to those who question God's revealed truth? Is the practice of apologetics limited to a "defense" of the truth? When is it proper for believers to take the initiative in communicating truth?



A more exact definition of biblical apologetics is: the science of learning, demonstrating, documenting, and communicating how believing God makes sense. It answers the fundamental question: "Why should I believe God?"



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world on iHeartRadio.com and others, anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go to their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com