The Universal Life Church Invites People Who Would Like to Worship God to Attend Their Weekly Services

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The Universal Life Church holds weekly services where people who wish to worship God are invited to join. Their main services are held on Sunday night and on Wednesday night.



The Universal Life Church has their regular Universal Mass on Sunday night led by Reverend Bruce Micciulla. The Sunday service starts at 7 PM and continues till 9 PM EST. The Wednesday service continues for four hours, starting at 7 PM and lasting till 11 PM EST. It is led by three lectors, Reverend David Stembaugh, Reverend Michael J. Cauley and Reverend Oliver Ray Cozby. Both of these services are live, but the church records and archives them, so people who cannot attend them live, can listen to them at other future dates on the ULC Radio Network.



There are three additional services held by the church. These are a Night Service on Saturdays, a Night Service on Thursdays held in Spanish targeting those who speak the Spanish language and a Bible School Class on Sunday that acquaints children and youngsters with Bible and Christianity.



The Universal Life Church encourages people, who would like to lead a Sunday School Class or preside over some of these services to contact them. They consider it as a great opportunity for those who are interested to get some recognition.



Although the notoriety is not the goal to strive, people who lead this services will become well known for their efforts and dedicated work are appreciated by others whom they have benefited.



More information about Weekly Services held by the Universal Life Church can be found on the Church’s blog and newsletter: http://www.ulcnews.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church’s goal is to lead people to Jesus Christ, their Savior. They held weekly services where people can learn more about the Christianity, Bible and the church’s doctrines.