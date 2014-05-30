The Universal Life Church Is a Unique Ordination Organization Offering Ordained People to Take Action

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Universal Life Church is dedicated to help people who feel the vocation to serve others to get a legitimate and faith based ordination and to start working right away. This Church not only provides ministers with a certificate, but also gives them an opportunity to find their place in God’s field.



Many people around the world opt for buying ordained titles and certificates, but their low self esteem does not allow them to take any action or responsibility. People, who would like to be ordained, should remember that only an action and practice can validate the minister ID and the ordination certificate obtained.



In contrast to the most ordination organizations found online, the Universal Life Church does not sell ministry supplies and credentials without benevolence of the person to work. The Church does not sell more than twenty ordain certificates per month, so only those who are serious and really feel God’s call can obtain such certificate.



There are multiple opportunities that the faith based ordination from the Universal Life Church gives them. Ordained ministers will be able to officiate weddings for their friends and family members, which is a great opportunity to make the event or ceremony extra special.



Ordained men and women can also serve as chaplains and hold services on a weekly basis. They have the right to administer sacraments. The ordination offered by the Universal Life Church is valid and accepted in most parts of the world, including all the States of America and Canada.



People, who would like to get a real, faith based and legitimate ordination that will prepare them for service, can visit the following website: http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is the only online organization that offers a valid faith based ordination that is accepted by the entire Christian community and in almost all the countries around the world.