The Universal Life Church Is Now Available on the Most Popular Social Networks: Facebook, Google Plus and Twitter

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Being a modern and open to all people organization, the Universal Life Church is now reachable on the most popular social networks that people use on a daily basis. Believers can now get regular updates from the Church by following it on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus.



The mission of the Universal Life Church is to reach all people who are in the darkness of sin or in the shadow of death. Many desperate souls today search for hope, but only a few of them realize that God is the only One, who can give them real curing, recovery and liberation from sins.



The Universal Life Church targets all of these people with the message of hope and salvation through faith in Jesus Christ. The Church uses the modern world technologies to reach people in need and to help them. It is now available for millions of social networks’ users who spend several hours a day in Facebook and other popular social websites in search for communication, news or business options.



The Church can now be found on Facebook, Twitter and Google Plus, so everyone, who is interested, may get all updates from the Universal Life Church on time and to take advantage of the upcoming events.



The Church followers will find daily inspirations for maintaining good relationships with their God, by feeling the Church interest and support in their spiritual growth.



All, who are interested in daily updates from the Universal Life Church, can follow the church on Facebook, using this link https://www.facebook.com/UniversalLifeChurchHQ or join it on Google Plus and Twitter.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is the only church that offers legal Christian ordination based on faith. The church is now available on social networks too.