The Universal Life Church Joins with Compassion International to Help Children in the USA and Throughout the World

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters the only real faith based Universal Life Church, has a keen interest in today's youth and helps children not only in the United States, but throughout the world as part of their extensive missionary outreach. Through the Children's Miracle Network, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters directly or indirectly contributes to over 500 non-profits here in the USA such as; Alzheimer's Foundation of America, American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association, American Pediatric Cancer Society, American Red Cross, ARC Gateway, ASPCA, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Happy Days, Cause For Paws, Children's Dental Health Association, Children's Miracle Network, Defenders of Wildlife, Feed The Children, Flat Top Volunteer Fire Department, Focus on The Family, Gospel For Asia, Greenpeace, Habitat For Humanity - AR, MI, MS and Las Vegas, It takes a Village, Inc., Juvenile Dianetes Research Foundation, Kids For Hunger, Make-A-Wish Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Primary Children's Hospital, Racine County Food Bank, Ronald McDonald House, Salvation Army, Shriners Hospitals For Children, St Jude Children's Hospital, Susan G. Komen Creast Cancer, Toys For Tots, Unicef, United Way, Upside of Downs, and many more!



Recently the Universal Life Church World Headquarters announced a new partnership with Compassion International and their "Sponsor a Child" program, that reaches out to children throughout the world in Bangladesh, Thailand, Peru, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Nicaragra, Ghana, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Ecuador, Rwanda, India, El Salvador, Mexico, Columbia.



President and Presiding Bishop of the Universal Life Church World Headquarters, the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM recently stated: "We have ministers throughout the world doing what they can, but these children need more they need your love, they you to donate money or to sponsor a child. Please go to our Outreach Page and donate directly or please contact my office in Carrabelle, FL. with your contribution."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com