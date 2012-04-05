The Universal Life Church Now Offers a Money Back Guarantee, Yes a Church With a Money Back Guarantee

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters famous for ordaining any baptized man or woman today announced a 100% Money Back Guarantee on Ministry Credentials.



The Universal Life Church says: "make no mistake ordination is a sacrament and is free, however the ministry credentials, i.e. certificate, letter in good standing, minister picture id card and etc. are not. No matter where you go or who ordains you, no one can produce such items without cost."



However, starting immediately if an ordained individual, anywhere in this world who has their credentials as much as questioned or who is not afforded the opportunity to officiate a wedding ceremony, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters will refund in full the purchase price of the Ministry Credentials.



To the best of our knowledge there is no other organization that ordains men or women who comes close to matching this guarantee. Should a Church offer a money back guarantee?



Of all organizations on this planet, how can a Church of all places not. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is a Christian Religious Organization, they must lead by example. What is tacky is when a Church as such offers no guarantee and individuals get screwed looking to serve our Heavenly Father as Ministers.



The Universal Life Church continues its innovative, cutting edge and trend setting approach to ministry, the Universal Life Church World Headquarters ~ Today's Christian Church For The Way People Pray Today. More Info; http://www.ulcnetwork.com