The Universal Life Church of Carrabelle, FL. - the Next Mega Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- In this release we are referencing Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Carrabelle, FL., the only Universal Life Church with a traditional doctrine of faith. We can't possibly consider any other Universal Life Church as they have no traditional doctrine, one is just a website and the other has 8-10 people attend service at best in accord with the Modesto Bee Newspaper. Most people would not consider them a Church. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters we speak of is led by the Most Reverend Michael J. Cauley, OSM (Brother Michael).



Rev. Bruce Micciulla and Rev. David Stembaugh preside over Sunday Universal Mass and Wednesday Night Bible Study and Service. Congregational members (parishioners) participate in several different ways, they attend services in-person, they listen to services broadcast over the radio or by podcast and they also watch services on the ULC Television Network. It is impossible to count those who tune in through ULC TV, however through ULC Radio, Spreaker keeps track of unique IP addresses that listen in live or by podcast. The records kept by Spreaker states as follows: Sunday Universal Mass and Wednesday Bible Study and Service each have a weekly listener base of 3,000. Overall the ULC Radio is fast approaching a Listener Base of 100,000.



Click on the picture on the right hand side, you decide is the Universal Life Church a Mega Church?



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com