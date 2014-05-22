The Universal Life Church Offers Real and Valid Faith Based Ordination to Both Men and Women

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Universal Life Church was created to give shelter to the homeless, to feed the hungry, to protect the unborn, to care for the sick, to help the refugees and to educate the young, as per example of Jesus Christ. This is the only Universal Life Church that provides men and women with real faith based ordination that is acknowledged in almost all countries worldwide.



Not all kinds of ordination are faith-based and real. To be genuine and faith based, the ordination should be made by a Church that adheres to a doctrine of Christian faith.



The Universal Life Church offers men and women real and legal ordination based on a calling and a traditional faith doctrine. This faith based ordination is valid throughout the United States, Canada and again almost everywhere worldwide. The ordination offered by the Universal Life Church is completely legitimate and the entire Christian community accepts it along with Credential of Ministries, provided by this Church.



Men and women, ordained by the Universal Life Church can Officiate weddings, serve as ministers and being Disciples of Christ, they can hold different services on a weekly basis, become chaplains or ones who can administer Sacraments. Even people who would like to validate their calling and those, searching for ecclesiastical endorsement, can take advantage of the ordination, provided by the Universal Life Church.



Apart from being a legal agreement, made in accordance to the man’s law, the faith based ordination is an oath that a person makes with God.



All, who feel the summons of God’s calling of being ordinate based on the doctrine of Christian faith, can send their ordination submissions along with valid contact information at http://www.ulcnetwork.com/become-a-minister.html.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church follows the example and commandments of Jesus Christ to take care of neighbors, rejected people and those in need, and give them new hope and new life. The Universal Life Church offers real faith based ordination that gives people the opportunity to become God’s legitimate ministers.