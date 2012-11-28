The Universal Life Church Ordains Elvis Presley, the King of Rock n'Roll - Possible Proof His Death Was Fake

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men and women as Faith Based Ministers from all walks of life, celebrities, actors, actresses, ex-judges, ex-Presidents, physicians, attorneys, law enforcement officers, etc., and etc. They do so without discrimination and the ordination process is far easier, much less complicated and with fewer pre-requisites than say that of the Roman Catholic Church. Nonetheless every once in a great while someone comes a long and raises an eyebrow or two and that is just what happened when Elvis Presley put in an ordination request. Perhaps Elvis did not die in August of 1977 as many of the rumors that claimed he did not die state. Than again perhaps the newly ordained Minister has an uncanny resemblance to that of the king of rock n'roll, Elvis Presley.



We'll leave judgment up to you, do note however this individual attempts to pass himself off utilizing an alias of John Miller, claiming to be married and living in Clearwater, Florida. Here is his self created profile as it appears on the Universal Life Church (ULC) Minister's Network. See the picture captioned herein, is it John Miller or are the rumors true that Elvis Presley faked his own death in 1977?



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry, the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains individuals as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com