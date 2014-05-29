The Universal Life Church Presents Its Network to People, Who Want to Serve Others

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- The Universal Life Church has created the ULC network with the goal to gather people, who believe in God and feel the vocation to serve others following His commandments.



The Universal Life Church gives believers an opportunity to connect with each other through the ULC network. People can get acquainted with other people around the world, who share the same religious principles and beliefs and would like to share their spiritual experience with others. Apart from being a great platform for Bible discussions, this network will help interested and dedicated people to find desperate souls in need, who long for a helpful hand and for a word of comfort.



The Church teaches people to serve others the right way by showing them a respect. People, who help others, should address to them as equal by looking into their eyes, talking to them to learn more about their feelings and needs, in order to know what kind of help these people need. One of the things that all these people need is a respect. Ministers don’t have to feel their duty like it is a charity, but they have to offer these people a sense of dignity.



In order to find people in need, dedicated ministries need to pray continually, maintain a joyful and grateful spirit and trust God that He will lead and direct them toward the right person.



Those, who would like to learn more about the ULC network, can take a look at the following link: http://www.ulcnews.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is a non-profit organization that serves the entire humanity in their diverse needs. They find ways to help people get closer to God and supports believers who would like to serve others to find people in need.