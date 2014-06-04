The Universal Life Church Presents Who Are the Eucharistic Ministers and What Is Their Role

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- The Universal Life Church reveals more information about the Eucharistic Ministers and their role in the spiritual life of believers. The goal of the Church is to get people acquainted deeper with their Christian faith, so that they could get closer to Jesus and accept His free gift of eternal life.



Eucharistic ministers are trained by Church volunteers that assist the priest during a Mass. Their role is to distribute Holy Communion and bring the Eucharist to those who are sick and are unable to attend the Mass. They visit their homes or hospitals to encourage them and give them the Eucharist.



The Universal Life Church encourages more people, who feel this vocation, to serve God by becoming Eucharistic ministers. This work will help not only people around them, but the ministers themselves will grow in their faith and connection with God, knowing that what they do is significant and of eternal value. Thus, they will follow the steps of Christ, who visited sick people and comforted them in their sufferings.



The emphasis of their service is on the Eucharist. They nourish God's children with the divine symbols of bread, being the Body of Christ, and wine, which symbolizes His Blood, shed for all sinners.



The Eucharistic ministers assist the priest, helping him carry Holy Communion to patients in hospitals, which is their only contact with believers and the Church. Only individuals that understand the sacredness of these ceremonies can become Eucharistic ministers, as they will have a big influence on sick. Their role is to give them hope and to carry God’s peace with them along with the Blessed Sacrament.



People, who are interested to find out more about the service of Eucharistic ministers, may contact the Universal Life Church at their official page: http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is dedicated to serve poor and sick, giving them chance for new life. Their mission is to make from people Christ’s disciples, who will reach other desperate souls in this world.