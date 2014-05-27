The Universal Life Church Promotes Healthy Lifestyle Offering Daily Recipes

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- The Universal Life Church encourages people worldwide to live healthy, so they are able to fulfill God’s calling and help the needy and sick in their troubles. The good health is extremely important for those who have a mission in this world, so the Church offers a list of daily recipes that can help people maintain good health and well being.



The recipes presented in the ULC live journal are shared by the Church ministers and friends who would like to help other people make healthier food choices every day to avoid diseases. They offer nourishing options with easy to find and affordable products. The recipes contain a list of ingredients along with detailed instructions of how to prepare the meal.



Some samples of the provided recipes are Slow-Cooker Salsa Chicken, Honey Sesame Chicken or Sweet Garlic Chicken in Crock Pot, Healthy Shrimp, Taco Casserole, Indian Black Bean Curry and much more.



The ministry of taking care for people includes care for their health and disease preventions as well. The Universal Life Church advises people to avoid all kinds of saturated fats, junk and processed foods and rather opt for homemade meals that contain healthy products. People have to consume more fruits, vegetables and nuts, along with vegetable oils, such as olive oil. They should avoid red meat, as it contains bad cholesterol, and rather replace it with white meats that are healthier. High-heat cooking also should be avoided and choose a method of slow cooking.



People, who would like to get more information on the Universal Life Church healthy recipes, can follow this link http://ulcnetwork.livejournal.com/.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church’s mission is to offer people more satisfactory and healthier physical and spiritual life, leading them to Jesus Christ, their Savior.