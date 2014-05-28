The Universal Life Church Provides People with Bible Based Principles to Help Them Meet Their Daily Problems

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The Universal Life Church is based on the Holy Scripture and the principles found therein. They lift the faith up, thus helping people leave all of their daily battles and problems to Jesus, who is their Redeemer and their Helper in times of need and trouble.



Jesus says in Matthew chapter 6, verse 27 that by worrying a man cannot “add a single hour” to his life. However, Christians have a privilege of prayer and faith, as they can entrust their case to God, Who is the only Source of every good thing.



Reading the Bible and getting acquainted with its teachings is a main principle that the Universal Life Church follows. The Church encourages people to also take advantage of the knowledge hidden in this Holy Book of books and get the peace it can give to all who believe. This reading of the unchanged God’s Word will take people closely to their Creator, making their connection and relationships with God closer than ever.



The result will be restored and improved relationships with other people, for whom Jesus Christ has died as well. The Savior teaches people to love each other and that this love can be a result only of the restored connection between a man and God. People, who have a close relationship with God, will strive to serve others, making the deeds that Jesus Christ did for the needy ones.



Following this example, the Universal Life Church takes care of people, who are in need – sick or homeless, orphans, prisoners, refugees, etc. providing for their living and giving them a chance for a new life.



People, who would like to join the Universal Life Church in its unselfish and magnanimous work for others, can visit: http://www.ulcnetwork.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is a church with mission directed to the needed people worldwide. They should be returned to Christ, their Redeemer, and get a chance for a completely new life.