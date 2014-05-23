The Universal Life Church Radio Network Currently Reaches More Than 20 Million Listeners

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The Universal Life Church provides people with the opportunity to find the real purpose of life and grow spiritually in Christian faith listening to their Radio Network. More than 20 million listeners worldwide already take advantage of this Christian radio network, created to reach all people in any place in the world.



A team of spiritual and dedicated people operates The Universal Life Church Radio Network. As a result of their unflagging work, more and more people subscribe to listen to this radio, joining worships, bible study, prayers, shows and even the most recent Vatican news. Their auditory currently exceeds 20 million people with a tendency to quickly increase in number.



People worldwide are thirsty for spiritual bread, the manna that God gives from heaven. The Universal Life Church Radio Network can satisfy their hunger, giving them spiritual food to help them grow in their faith in Christ. People can listen to the Radio Network live on iHeartRadio or on the website of the Universal Life Church. Those, who wish to listen to the previous broadcasts they have missed, can do that free on demand.



ULC Radio is available worldwide and people can listen to it whenever they are: at office, in the car or at home. It offers Universal Mass each Sunday evening that continues with prayer and vespers. There is Night Bible Study and Night ULC Weekly Address on Wednesdays. Listeners can also take advantage of the Holy Bible’s audio format. They can listen and muse on the entire Bible from Genesis to Revelation in King James Version that is free on demand and available round-the-clock.



ULC Radio is also home of Vatican Radio World News, Paul Harvey News and Danny Bonaduce of The Partridge Family. The Spanish Community can enjoy three shows in Spanish on Thursday night.



People can listen to the Universal Life Church Radio Network at http://www.ulcnetwork.com/ulc-radio.html or live on iHeartRadio.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church follows the main principles that Christ has left to His Disciples. Their goal is to reach the whole world and lead all people to the Christ.