The Universal Life Church Reveals People Steps to Heaven

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The main goal of the Universal Life Church is to show people worldwide the way of salvation. The Church believes that the salvation is possible through faith in Jesus Christ, so they now reveal the essential steps that individuals should make to get eternal life in heaven.



The consequence of living a life away from God is sin, disease and death. People cannot live separated from their Creator, as He is the real Source of life, happiness, love and all other good things. On the contrary, the devil is the one who brings disasters and sufferings into this world. After he deceived Adam and Eve to eat from the forbidden fruit in Eden, the sin along with death break in to the earth revealing all their miserable results. The close connection between God and man has been broken, but God has predetermined a way to restore the fallen humanity into their previous status of God’s sons and daughters.



The Universal Life Church’s mission is to reveal people the way to this restoration, promised in the Bible and confirmed by the precious sacrifice made by God’s Son, Jesus Christ. People, who will accept Jesus in their hearts as their Savior through faith, repent and give up their sinful way of life, will be accepted by God and He will look at them as if they have never been separated from God and they have never sinned.



This is the amazing grace God has given to all people, regardless of age, race, social status or previous life. This grace is equally valid for children, and the prisoners, who have been deservedly convicted of a crime. This grace is free and available for everyone, who accepts Jesus Christ in their life and begins following Him and His commandments.



People, who would like to learn more about this amazing and saving grace, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is created to lead people to Christ, knowing that this is their only way of salvation. God’s love and mercy that makes us free from sins drives us to share this precious gift with others.