The Universal Life Church Reveals the Importance of Ministerial Credentials

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The Universal Life Church serves people around the world. Its goal is to reach the hopeless and to give them a hope, to go to people in need, refugees, those, who are homeless, poor, sick and to give them a chance for a better life full of God’s blessings. It encourages people, who feel God’s call to start working for Him and reveal the importance of obtaining ministerial credentials.



The Universal Life Church shows why ministerial credentials are important for individuals, who would like to follow their chosen vocation. The legal credentials are needed to provide their ministry with legitimacy. Since local authorities are not interested in vocation or God’s call, they require a legal document that testifies that the particular individual is authorized to complete such service.



There are certain categories of Ministerial Credentials that apply for different services performed by the ministers. The Universal Life Church offers the following kinds of credentials available in their web store:



- Order of St Michaels, which is suitable for a traditional minister, who would like to administer weekly services and sacraments.



- Order of St Francis is for those, who look for a more monastic type ordination.



- Wedding Minister Credentials or Officiant Credentials are suitable for people, who want to officiate only weddings.



All of these packets contain important documents and supplies, needed for people to start their service, such as letters in good standing, ordination certificate, a special minister ID card, etc. All of these credentials are legitimate and accepted by both law authorities and the Christian community.



People, who would like to buy Ministerial Credentials and to start a legitimate service for God, can do that at http://www.ulcwebstore.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is the only faith based church, which origin may be traced as far as 107 AD. Only this church offers valid ordinations that are accepted in most parts of the world.