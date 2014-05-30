The Universal Life Church Reveals the Meaning and Use of Anointing Oil

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Universal Life Church is a non-profit organization that strives to help people around the world to find Jesus in their lives. The Church now reveals what is the meaning of the anointing oil and why it is used by God’s ministers.



The process of anointing is not easy to understand by people, who have been just acquainted with Christianity. The Universal Life Church explains this process and the meaning of this spiritual symbol.



To be anointed means to be set apart or made different from others. It also means to become sacred and dedicated to serve other people and God. The process includes endowing with special gifts that can help ministers in their service.



Apart from anointing kings in ancient Israel, such as David, and the anointed oil used by the priests in God’s temple, Bible in the New Testament also speaks about anointing sick people, who then are healed.



There are different kinds of anointing oils for different purposes and ceremonies, such as sanctification, consecration, worship, purification and dedication to serve God. They symbolize people’s prayers that rise up to God’s throne. They are made of almost the same kind of ingredients like the ones, described in Exodus and include cassia, myrrh, cinnamon, olive oil and fragrant cane.



The Universal Life Church offers different kinds of the sacred anointing oil in their online store for God’s ministers to use in different occasions. The Church explicitly warns people that it should be used for the mentioned purposes only and not for personal use. They include the following Bible verse in James 5:14: “Pray over him and anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord”.



People, who would like to find anointing oils at affordable price, may visit the official Universal Life Church web store at http://www.ulcwebstore.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church Reveals is committed to lead others to God. The Church offers ministers to buy all needed supplies including anointing oil from their online store and take advantage of the free shipping.