The Universal Life Church Reveals What it Means to Be a Christian

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Universal Life Church teachings are based on Bible and it follows the Christ example. Being a Christian means to be a Christ follower and disciple. What exactly this means and how it changes the life of people is revealed by the Universal Life Church.



The Holy Bible, which is the Word of God, is the basis upon which the Christian should build his faith. The process of becoming a Christian consists of a few steps and the person is led by the Holy Spirit through all of them.



People first realize that they are sinners and are separated from their God, the Source of life. The second step is repentance. People understand that sins are those that separate them from God and they repent of their sins, which have caused the death of their Savior Jesus Christ. They now wish to spend more time with their Creator and get to know Him better, so they study God’s Word, the Bible, and pray. The closer their relationships with God are the greater is their desire to make God’s will and to sin no more.



The Universal Life Church believes that the Christian, who is born from heaven, is a citizen of the God’s Kingdom even thought he still lives on the earth. As a result, he will see the needs of people around him, will do his best to help them and will lead them to their Father in heaven, so they could also experience this change in their lives.



Those, who are unsure of what means to be a real Christian and how to live as such, can visit http://www.ulcnetwork.com/ to learn more.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church helps people of all nations, races and social statuses to find their Savior, who have died for their sins.