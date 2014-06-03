The Universal Life Church Reveals Which Are the Best Christian Gifts That Can Lead Believers' Friends and Family to the Holy Land

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The Universal Life Church is a Christian non-profit organization that strives to lead people to the Holy Land, their heavenly home, prepared for them by God. The Church now reveals which are those gifts that can take people to the Holy Land.



Birthdays, weddings and other significant events are great occasions that can be used by God’s followers to lead people around them closer to their Creator. The Universal Life Church suggests some religious gifts that can help people find Jesus in their life. Although they might be unused for certain period of time, individuals will remember for them in times of need.



The best Christian present is undoubtedly the Bible that consists of both the Old and New Testaments. This special gift will help people grow in their faith. If the believers have to choose a gift for a child, they may choose one of the multiple illustrated Bibles for children.



The next option for a great Christian present is popular Christian books that will enrich the life of the readers. Another choice might be altar items, so they might remind people of what Jesus Christ has done for them. Such appropriate items are the cross, crucifix, candles, incense, anointing oils, pictures of Christ, etc.



Other small gifts may include church magnets, lapel pins, cross pins, minister pens, home blessing kits, and even a key chain with Lord’s Prayer. Many of these special Christian gifts are available in the Universal Life Church online store.



All, who would like to choose the best Christian gift for their friends, may visit The ULC Web Store at http://www.ulcwebstore.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church is dedicated to help individuals find their way to God. The church has established an online store where people can choose great Christian gifts at discounted rates for their friends or family, taking advantage of free shipping.