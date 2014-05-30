The Universal Life Church Seeks Ways to Reach People Who Need Help

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Universal Life Church follows the main principle of Christianity, which is to help people, who are in need. This church knows exactly what the poor people need and how to provide them with the best possible help.



The Universal Life Church calls people around the world to join its mission and strategies and reach the needy and sick and give them hope. The Church contributes to the needy individuals in the society by giving regular donations and offering practical help, such as providing people with food and shelters.



The Church does not recommend giving money to those who are begging on the streets, as they often use the money for unlawful substances and increase their drug abuse or dependency. The Church seeks for new methods that can help individuals to get something more than just a handout.



It offers a holistic strategy that can answer the real needs of a person. In the Universal Life Church, the hungry will find food, the sick will find medicines and treatment, the unemployed will find work and the homeless will find lodging. The Church will offer comfort to the wounded souls and will satisfy their deepest desire for reconciliation and harmony with God.



The communities that the ULC ministers are building will develop wonderful relationships, which will nurture the feelings of equality and dignity and will ultimately pay back.



People, who would like to join the noble mission of the Universal Life Church, can visit their official website at http://www.ulcnetwork.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church’s mission is to take care of the needed, hungry, desperate and homeless souls to begin a better life, while still in this world and the hope for future eternal life in their heaven’s houses, which their Lord Jesus Christ has prepared for them.