The Universal Life Church Store Donates 10% of Its Profits to More Than Five Hundred Non-Profit Organizations

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- The charity is a basic principle that the Universal Life Church follows since its foundation. The ULC online store gives 10% of all its revenues to different non-profit organizations, such as St Jude Childrens Research Hospital and Children's Miracle Network.



Christ has led a completely selfless life teaching people to donate a part of their profits and revenues to the needy children and adults that are in trouble. Following His example, the Universal Life Church gives charity to more than 500 non-profit organizations, donating 10% of the revenues that come from selling their products in the ULC online store.



Among these non-profit corporations is the Children's Miracle Network that is engaged in helping children overcome their health issues by raising funds for medical research and for children’s hospitals, as well as St Jude Children's Research Hospital, which is the only cancer research center for children where they can be treated for free, if the treatment is not covered by their insurance.



The ULC online store offers ministry credentials, which are helpful trade tools that ministers can use in their work for others. Law and wedding authorities, hospitals, DOC, County Clerks and FBOP require such Credentials of Ministry to be presented upon demand. The products offered by the ULC store are three Ministry Credential Starter Packets – Wedding Officiants, Order of St Francis (OSF) and Order of St Michaels (OSM), along with ministry and wedding supplies, specials and discounts.



People, who are interested in the products offered in the ULC online store, can visit http://www.ulcwebstore.com to find out more.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church’s mission is to save lives by helping people find Jesus. Their online store helps ministers to successfully start their service for others.