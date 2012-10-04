The Universal Life Church Supports 1st Amendment and Speak from the Pulpit October 7th

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- This Sunday October 7th, 2012 has been tagged "Pulpit Freedom Sunday." Silenced by the Johnson Amendment of 1954 the voice of the Church has been silenced by the Johnson Amendment for too long – an unjust and unconstitutional law. The Johnson Amendment was added to the tax code as a result of the political machinations of Lyndon B. Johnson who was running for reelection to the United States Senate. One scholar who studied this extensively concluded that the Johnson Amendment "is not rooted in constitutional provisions for separation of church and state…. Johnson was not trying to address any constitutional issue related to separation of church and state; and he did not offer the amendment because of anything that churches had done."



Brother Michael, President and Presiding Bishop of the worlds largest and only faith based Universal Life Church stated as follows: "Speaking out from the pulpit this Sunday, October 7th, 2012 does not infringe upon separation of Church and state, but rather it is Freedom of Expression granted to us by the First Amendment which was established to protect our Christian Religious Beliefs. Only the ignorant would attempt to deny us this freedom citing separation of Church and state. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters, as did President Ronald Reagan WE STRONGLY SUPPORT our rights which includes our Ministers the right to express themselves."



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com