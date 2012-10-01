The Universal Life Church That Knows the Marriage Laws

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- In recent years a number of online ordination assembly lines have surfaced to make a buck from ordaining people to officiate weddings. From Universal Life Church this or that to many different others, however there is but one Faith Based Universal Life Church World Headquarters and it is the only faith based ULC with a traditional Doctrine of Faith. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters knows the Marriage Laws better than any, while others run around like chickens with their heads cutoff, legal one day, not legal the next or needing to depend on Blog Comments from their Ministers to tell them the laws.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters employs a team of legal professionals, they do not depend on Blog Comments or different interpretations of the law by County Clerks, they know the law. This is why ex-Judges, Attorneys and Clerks of Court choose to become ordained by the Universal Life Church World Headquarters. Best of all unlike any other Universal Life Church, the ULC World HQ is legal in all 50 States and throughout the world and they GUARANTEE IT.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters they DO NOT ordain goats either (See Picture)! Ask yourself who do you want to get ordained by?



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com