The Universal Life Church Web Store Offers Free Shipping for All of Their Products

Boca Raton, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- The Universal Life Church possesses a well-stocked online store that offers ministry credential packets along with wedding supplies. The church has no hidden fees. It posts, ships and handles all the products for free.



The main goal of the Universal Life Church is to acquaint people with their Savior and to direct them to the pious way of life. Another goal they have is to encourage people of different ages and nations all over the world to dedicate their life and serve to God and the needed individuals around them. To fulfill this goal, the Church has established a Church web store, where all people, who are interested to become ministers, can buy valid credentials and wedding supplies needed for their work.



There are different kinds of wedding certificates offered in packs. The ULC web store also offers items like family marriage ministry guides, minister’s manual, various kinds of pins and magnets, a book of Christian wedding vows, and even short sleeve clergy shirts with two pockets. Customers will find also different kinds of anointing oil, special ULC ceramic mugs, home blessing kits and much more.



The Church does not burden the ministries with additional costs for postage, handling or shipping offering all of these services for free. Another great news for the buyers is that 10% of all the revenues from the ULC store are donated to more than 500 non-profit organizations and hospitals to support children treatment, care for poor, neglected and homeless people, etc. So anyone, who buys a product from the official ULC online store, gives his modest contribution to give someone hope for life or make someone’s life easier and happier.



All, who are interested in the products offered in the ULC online store, can visit http://www.ulcwebstore.com.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church has created their online store with the goal to encourage the beginning ministries in their dedication. It supplies all necessary documents and items, needed for their successful ministry.